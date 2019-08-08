Pursuit goes through two counties, ends in Groesbeck

Two people are under arrest after an overnight chase stretched from Fairfield to Groesbeck.

Police officers and deputies from Groesbeck, Wortham, Mexia, Limestone, and Freestone helped Fairfield police end the chase early Thursday morning. The pursuit went through Teague, Wortham, and Mexia as well.

Deputies stopped the car after laying down spike strips.

A Groesbeck police statement said two suspects were taken into custody by Fairfield and Freestone officers and initially placed in the Limestone County Jail.

There were no injuries to either officers or the suspects.