Quarter million dollars in cocaine seized in raid

Bryan police report seizing 5.8 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $260,000 during a joint operation Wednesday.

The Bryan Police Department Drug Enforcement Team along with the Department of Public Safety had been conducting a lengthy investigation into drug activity in Bryan that led to the serving of a search warrant in the 2900 block of Prairie Flower.

In addition to the cocaine, two vehicles and a little over $31,000 in cash was seized.

Julian Alejandro Macias

Arrested were 47-year-old Julian Alexander Macias, who was the resident at the location raided and 42-year-old Christopher Hector Gutierrez who was visiting at that location when officers entered.

Christopher Hector Gutierrez

Both were charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group I over 400 grams, which is a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison.

