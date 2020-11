WACO, Texas – Rapoport Academy is the latest school to follow a number of campus closures across Central Texas due to COVID-19.

The Academy posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon “Secondary Campus Parents (5th-12th Grade): Please check your email for an important announcement from the district.”

The campus will be shutting it’s doors until after Thanksgiving Break due to an 8th grade COVID-19 outbreak.

Rapoport Academy is located at 1020 Elm Avenue in Waco.