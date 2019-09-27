Rare St. John’s Bible unveiled at Baylor University

WACO, Texas – Baylor University recently got a hold of a rare Heritage Edition of the St. John’s Bible, and to celebrate they hosted a blessing on Friday afternoon.

The School of Music and Truett Seminary dedicated and blessed the “magnificent work” at the Paul Powell Chapel and held a reception in the Piper Great Hall.

Several scriptures were read, the Baylor Chamber Singers performed, and Dr. Stephen Reid reflected on the work.

The St. John’s Bible was created in the 1970’s in Minnesota by a master calligrapher, scribes, and artists with the support of St. John’s Abbey Monks.