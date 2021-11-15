Recycling in Waco the right way

WACO, Texas – Today is America Recycles Day, and it can be tricky to understand what you can and can’t recycle.

The City of Waco has an app called Waco Curbside Services, which tells you everything you need to know about recycling in town. All you have to do is type in the product in the app, and it will tell you what to do with it.

Kody Petillo is the Assistant Director of Solid Waste for the City of Waco. He says recycling is important because of the benefits it gives to the environment.

“It reduces greenhouse emissions, creates a better environment and reduces the amount of airspace needed at the landfill,” Petillo said.

Some specific items can only be recycled if you take them to the recycling center yourself.

“We are accepting styrofoam, and we accept glass here for curbside collection,” Petillo said. “You can’t put either of those in your cart, or it would contaminate the material.”

Plastic is another recyclable to pay close attention to. The City of Waco only takes plastics number one and two. If you’re not sure what type of plastic the product is, you can look at the bottom to find a triangle indicating the type of plastic.”

You cannot recycle plastic sacks that you would get from the store. Also, make sure to rinse out your recyclables. If the product is too contaminated, it will go in the trash. Most cardboard is recyclable, but you cannot include a greasy pizza box.

At the Waco City Council on Tuesday, there will be an item on the agenda to replace the Cobbs Recycling modular building.

“I think it’s going to be a great way for us to signify to our residents that we care about the ability to recycle and our environment,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said.

Petillo said the building is over 20 years old and has some structural defects, “We are really excited about this resolution, which will provide a new modular building for our city employees and double down on our commitment to recycling in Waco.”