Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Registered sex offender arrested on new charge

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MEDINA, DAVID SAUCEDA_1535049288514.jpg.jpg

A man who was already a convicted sex offender and who had fled his city of registry has been arrested on charges of sexually molesting a 5 year old girl.

David Sauceda Medina was arrested out of state and brought back to the Bell County Jail Wednesday on charges connected with a July 2017 incident involving the little girl.

A Bell County Sheriff Department spokesperson said the child made an outcry to her mother saying she had been molested by a man while staying at a relative’s home.

When authorities were called, Medina left the area, moving first to Austin, then leaving there as a warrant for failure to re register as a sex offender was obtained.

He is being held on charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact and the failure to register charge with bonds totaling $120,000.

He was required to register as a sex offender because he had been convicted in 2010 of a similar charge involving a seven year old child and had served six years in prison for that,  with a lifetime requirement to register annually as a sex offender.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected