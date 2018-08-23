Registered sex offender arrested on new charge

A man who was already a convicted sex offender and who had fled his city of registry has been arrested on charges of sexually molesting a 5 year old girl.

David Sauceda Medina was arrested out of state and brought back to the Bell County Jail Wednesday on charges connected with a July 2017 incident involving the little girl.

A Bell County Sheriff Department spokesperson said the child made an outcry to her mother saying she had been molested by a man while staying at a relative’s home.

When authorities were called, Medina left the area, moving first to Austin, then leaving there as a warrant for failure to re register as a sex offender was obtained.

He is being held on charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact and the failure to register charge with bonds totaling $120,000.

He was required to register as a sex offender because he had been convicted in 2010 of a similar charge involving a seven year old child and had served six years in prison for that, with a lifetime requirement to register annually as a sex offender.