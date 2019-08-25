Relatives Search For Missing Ft. Hood Soldier

KILLEEN, Texas. Friends and family are in shock after Fort Hood soldier, Gregory Morales mysteriously went missing on Monday.

” No matter how we try to contact him, whether its Facebook, his phone, any type of messaging, there’s no answer, ” says friend, Deanna Williams.

Williams have known Morales for nearly three years, she says no knowing her friend’s whereabouts, worries her.

” I don’t know the next time I’m going to see him, HOW I’m going to see him,” Williams says.

Morales’ friends became suspicious when they heard the soldier was absent for formation at the base on Tuesday.

His mother says she immediately thought he son overslept, but as time went on she became more worried.

” I’m very very concerned that he’s either got in with the wrong people and something’s happened to him, says Kim Wedel.

” We are all genuinely concerned about his state of mind because this is not a usual thing for him to disappear like this,” says friend, Dyneeka Scott.

Friends does not suspect Morales of going AWOL because he was looking forward to process out of the military in a few weeks.

Morales was last seen driving a Black 2018 Kia Rio with a VIN # of 3KPA24ABIJE065311. Anyone with information are asked to call Killeen Police.