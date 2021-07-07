Reliant supports Waco homeowners with donation to Grassroots Community Development program

WACO, Texas – Despite summer being well underway, many Texans are still hurting from the impact of Winter Storm Uri last February.

Reliant has announced a $50,000 donation to Grassroots Community Development’s Emergency Repair Program in Waco to help with ongoing recovery from Winter Storm Uri. The Emergency Repair Program provides needed home repairs – such as plumbing repairs and damage related to broken pipes impacting basic necessities of living safely in their own homes.

Homeowners needing repairs can apply for the program using this form (in English and in Spanish), provided they meet the following requirements:

· You must own the home where the repairs are to be made.

· You must occupy the home as your primary residence.

· The home must be located within the Greater Waco area.

· You must have a need that makes the requested repairs necessary.

· Your household income must fall below 80 percent of Area Median Income.

Source: Pierpont Communications