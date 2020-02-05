Remarkable Women: Local military mom helps others

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Remarkable women not only impact their family, but also their community.

This is why we are getting to know Ashley Dorman, from Copperas Cove. The military wife and mother of two was nominated by her husband who calls her an “amazing woman.”

Ashley is a stay-at-home mom who takes care of one-year-old Gianna and three-year-old Landon.

“They keep me on my toes, and they are some jokers. So when I’m bored, they just come out of the blue and say something random, and I’ll just be on the floor laughing,” says Ashley.

Five and a half years ago, she met the man who would be come the love of her life.

“We met at a bar. We met at the Pitstop. (laughs) That’s where, and I think I was working there a little bit and he was just a regular, so I was like…he’s kind of cute,” she says.

Half a year later, they tied the knot and the rest was history.

“She does so much that’s unnoticed and often unappreciated, so whenever I saw this, it provided an opportunity to kind of show everyone how amazing she is, let everyone see what I see everyday,” says Shawn Dorman, Ashley’s husband.

Back in December, FOX44 asked you to nominate Remarkable Women in Central Texas. This is when Shawn jumped into action.

“Ashley is an amazing woman. She is strong and independent and has raised our two children nearly on her own. She’s a military spouse, married to me, and she’s embraced that life to the fullest,” says Shawn.

While Shawn was a company commander, Ashley took over as the Family Readiness Group leader.

“When the soldiers were gone, wives or soldiers who aren’t married, their family members, keep them up to date on what’s going on. Christmas time, the holiday season, for the soldiers who can’t go home, we would bake, throw a pot luck, go put candy canes on the barracks doors, you know, just little things so they would feel okay for the holidays,” says Ashley.

There, she was responsible for the well-being of all the families in the company – 115 of them.

“It felt really good, because when I first got there and didn’t know anybody, there was plenty of times when I just needed help. And I’m like, ‘My husband’s not here.’ I had no ways of coping, so the fact that I could help somebody else when I was in that same situation felt great. So after you extended that offer, then they help you out. And it always feels good just to give back,” she says.

Deployment is never easy on families. Ashley says there’s one thing that kept her strong when Shawn was gone for five months straight.

“Make friends. Because you just get into a funk when you don’t have friends and you don’t have nobody. If you make friends, it will make the time go by, the stresses a little bit more bearable to deal with. You know, always having someone else around kind of brings you back up,” says Ashley.

Once her kids grow up a little bit more, she has plans for the future to help her continue helping others.

“I would love, I’m actually trying to, to go back to school and get a career in the medical field, a hospital. So I really just want to go back to school and have a career for myself,” she says.

But above all else, family always comes first.

“Ashley, I just want to say I love you. You are a remarkable woman. Thank you for everything you do,” says Shawn.