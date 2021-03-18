Remarkable Women: Temple Woman Is Making Her Mark

TEMPLE, Texas – The month of March is National Women’s History Month, and FOX44 is highlighting some of the remarkable women here in Central Texas.

Robin Breard is the president of Custom Printing in Temple.

“She’s awesome, man. She really is,” says Robin’s husband Frank.

Robin has worked hard her entire life.

“The people around her sort of don’t realize, as an individual, what she has done her entire life. Her entire life, from the point of being a teenage girl to now, and she will be 50 this year, she has been working and trying to provide jobs for the community,” Frank says.

Robin started her journey by attending the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor – where she took classes, raised her oldest son, and worked full-time for her parents’ company – all while her husband was deployed.

“Then you add on top of that my husband going to Iraq during the first Desert Storm, and that was the hardest period,” Robin says.

But her hard work paid off.

“Originally, I was going to college and working part-time doing mail and orders. Just kind of the basic office stuff. Then it turned into my father saying, one day we went to lunch, and my mother and father said they needed an office manager. I said, ‘I can do that while I go to college.’ And it kind of went from there. I became vice president, and then president in 1996,” Robin says.

2020 brought new challenges for Robin – but she never let them stop her.

“When the pandemic first hit and we had the orders to shut down, I contacted the mayor at the time and said, ‘Look, I can do masks and I know there is a huge need.’ I got an instant message back. She got me in touch with the people I needed to get in touch with, and within three days we were making masks for the county, city, and for customers,” Robin says.

She was keeping her employees employed during a time when many didn’t have a job.

“When COVID hit us, her goal was really trying to figure out how to keep some of our employees employed. So we figured out that we can make masks with a sowing operation,” Frank says.

“When I walked through and was thanking them, one lady looked at me and said, ‘Robin, we’re just thankful to be here and have a job.’ It’s moments like that that make everything you go through worth everything,” Robin says.

She credits her success to her family.

“My family made it easier then it probably should have been for me. My husband is wonderful. He helps whenever I need anything. My kids are wonderful. I wish they were around more now that I’m an empty nester,” Robin says.

And her family couldn’t be more proud.

“Her sons, her parents, myself, of course, I am very lucky to have her. I think that we would all say that we are very proud with what she has done with her life,” Frank says.

“I think life is all about family and memories that you can make along the way. You just take it all as it comes, and take it all in as much as you can,” Robin says.