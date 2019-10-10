Remembering Hurricane Michael one year later

WACO, Texas – October 10th marks one year since Hurricane Michael made landfall in the panhandle of Florida.

The massive Category Five hurricane ripped trees from the ground, blew homes from their foundations, and killed 50 people.

One year later, parts of the Florida panhandle are still struggling to recover from the damage.

“I didn’t expect to come back to a gaping hole in my roof, but at least I have a house,” says Karen Watson, who was interviewed one year ago in Mexico Beach, Florida.

Kathleen Labarron, a Panama City Beach Resident, couldn’t believe the damage the storm had done.

“Oh, God. Panama City. There is nothing there. Nothing. I’ve never seen nothing like it,” Labarron says.

Hurricane Michael made landfall between Mexico Beach, Florida, and Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City – with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph.

Michael is the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle, and only the fourth Category Five hurricane on record to hit the United States. It is the third strongest storm to hit the United States in recorded history.

The storm caused $25 billion in damage, destroyed almost 3 million acres of forested land, and killed around 50 people.

Dawn Vickers lived in Mexico Beach before the storm. Vickers says, “This has been, I don’t even know if I have the words to describe it. It’s been the worst nightmare I’ve ever been through in my life.”

But the people of the forgotten coast are resilient. And when the wind died down, they started picking up the pieces of their lives.

Now, one year later, the panhandle is returning to it’s former glory – taking the recovery one day at a time.