Remembering Lily Mae Avant

WACO, Texas – After fighting for a week, Lily Mae Avant passed away on September 16 from a rare amoeba she contracted while swimming in a local river.

Lily’s family held a funeral service at the Open Range Cowboy Church in Whitney on Friday afternoon. The service was open to the public.

Hundreds of people came out to attend the service, almost all of them wearing the color blue – Lily’s favorite.

The family released a statement on the #LilyStrong Facebook page, which was started by a family member to inform people about the dangers of this amoeba and to keep everyone updated on Lily’s condition.

The statement said, in part:

“Our beautiful girl is completely healed and in the arms of Jesus. Lily changed lives. Lily saved lives (in the physical and spiritual sense). She brought unity to a divided nation. Which, is just like her! She loved everyone she came in contact with, and we see you all felt that, via news reports or social media. She taught us so much more in her ten years than we ever taught her. ” – Wendy Scott, Lily’s relative

A private graveside service for the family and close friends followed the church service.