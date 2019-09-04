Rep. Bill Flores will not seek re-election

Texas Republican congressman Bill Flores announced Wednesday morning that he will not seek re-election.

He is currently serving his fifth term as the 17th Congressional District’s representative.

Rep. Flores says it has been an honor to serve the hardworking families of Texas for almost a decade. He says when he originally announced plans to run for office in 2009, he planned to only hold office for six terms or less.

“After much prayer over the past few days and following conversations with my wife, Gina, during that time, I have decided that my current term will be my last,” Rep. Flores said in his statement.

The 17th Congressional District stretches from Waco to College Station and Fairfield to parts of Pflugerville.

You can read the full statement here: