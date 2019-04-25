Residents in Army housing surveyed

Fort Hood is one of 49 locations where residents living in privatized family and unaccompanied housing are being surveyed on how happy they are with their living conditions.

The online survey has been emailed to more than 80,000 residents living in such facilities and are expected to take about ten minutes to complete.

The survey period runs through May 24.

Army family and unaccompanied housing residents can rate their satisfaction with services, property and the overall housing experience through the survey.

An Army release said that feedback plays an imporant role in helping the Army maintain a high quality of life for soldiers and families.

Army housing officials expect to announce the survey results by July.

The results will guide the decisions the army makes about future housing and could effect future generations of soldiers and families.

“We are committed to improving your housing experience,” said Lt. Gen. Gwen Bingham, the Assistant Chief of Staff for Installation Management. “Feedback concerning your experience is very important to us. The information residents provide annually continues to guide the Army and RCI companies in future improvements to our privatized housing facilities and services, thus providing a better quality of life for all residents and Families.”

Privatized housing residents who do not receive the survey notice email should contact their local housing offices.

Privatized housing makes up about 98 percent of the army’s family housing inventory in the United States.

