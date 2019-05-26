Residents React After Bee Attack

MOODY, Texas. The man attacked by a swarm of bees has been identified as 66-year-old Edward Hohhertz.

Moody Police say Hohhertz was mowing a neighbor’s lawn when bees attacked him near Spring Valley and 2nd Street in Moody. Loye Hubbard, a friend for nearly 50 years, says Hohhertz will be missed.

“We’re all going up into heaven and I know that’s where he’s going to now, and I am going to follow him up there,” says Hubbard.

Police say other authorities were called but were unable to save the victim. Allen Miller, a beekeeper, says he was also called to the scene but did not hear back after giving his rate for the job. Miller says changes need to be made if another bee attack occurs again.

“Those little towns need a plan. They need a program. They need to know who they’re going to call, who’s going to pay,” says Miller.

Miller urges people, if the bees are attacking them, try entering an air-conditioned car or house.

“They can’t stand that cold weather. The worse thing you could do is jump into the pool, jump into the lake. Because when you come out they’re waiting for ya.”

The funeral for Edward Hohhertz has been planned for Wednesday May 29th at the Moody First United Methodist Church at 10 A.M.