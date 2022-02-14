WACO, Texas – Lighthouse Coffee and Wine is doing a Valentine’s dinner Monday, and those reservations are full.

“We booked out pretty quickly actually,” Lighthouse General Manager Neal Simpson said. “We put out our first menu about four weeks ago and got a big surge of people right at the very beginning. Then, we put an advertisement on Facebook and Instagram, and we sold out within about a day.”

At 1424 Bistro, the owner says they are full for Monday reservations with about 160 people.

Barnett’s had some seats available at the Bear Ridge location, and plenty of seats for 8:30 p.m. downtown.

Portofinos in Waco is no longer accepting reservations, but walk-ins are welcome. China Spring is accepting reservations and walk-in’s.

“An hour wait is not unusual, but since this is the first time in two years since Covid and snow storms that venues have been able to open, we can’t say for sure what to expect,” Nick Colaku said.

Being this busy after the struggles most restaurants have faced over the last couple of years is a very important to some.

“It’s a blessing…It’s a blessing,” Aris Galanis said.

One thing the majority of restaurants have in common is the challenges they face.

“We can’t find staff, the food industry doesn’t produce enough for us to get stuff right now, and the prices are skyrocketing,” Galanis said.

Colaku said “As with most venue’s, we continue to be short staffed, and are going to be providing the best food and service we can under the ongoing circumstances.”