Retired Killeen ISD teacher arrested

Killeen Police report a retired kindergarten teacher from Peebles Elementary School allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student during the 2016-17 school year.

Through the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division’s Special Victims Unit discovered a juvenile victim disclosed that Leonardo Casias had inappropriate physical contact with the student.

This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and on Tuesday, May 28, a complaint was returned charging Casias with Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact.

Justice of the Peace Clifford Coleman issued a warrant for his arrest and on Thursday, May 30, Casias was arrested by the Poteet Police Department and was transported to the Atascosa County Jail.

The Bell County District Attorney’s Office, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, Killeen Independent School District, KISD Police Department, Poteet Police Department and the family all assisted with this investigation.

Late Thursday night, the Killeen Independent School District released this statement:

