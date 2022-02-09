HOUSTON / LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has announced a reward of up to $8,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from a Lacy Lakeview business.

In the late-night hours of Frbruary 3 and early morning hours of February 4, four unidentified suspects broke into Atwood’s Ranch & Home – located at 4501 Interstate 35 – stealing 69 firearms. The Lacy Lakeview Police Department and ATF’s Waco Field Office are investigating.

Pictures of the suspects are below. One man was wearing a black and blue plaid hat, with a leather black jacket. One man was wearing a dark navy hoodie, with a red shirt or underwear. One man was dressed in black, with a black baseball cap with either a gray, brown, or camo pattern on the cap bill. One man was dressed in black, wearing yellow work gloves.





(Courtesy: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)

If you have any information, you can contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through the ATF website here.

Source: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives