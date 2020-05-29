Reward offered in search for missing Ft. Hood soldier

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the discovery of missing Fort Hood soldier Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.

She disappeared April 22nd, leaving behind her car keys, barracks room key, ID, and wallet. Guillen was last seen in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment wearing a black t-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

Guillen’s family has been demanding more information about what is being done to find the 20-year-old.

Roughly 50 family and friends gathered in Killeen last Friday to make signs and noise for a peaceful protest. They formed a convoy and drove together to the Mayborn Gate at Fort Hood.

Anyone with information should contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at 254-287-4001. They can also contact their local law enforcement agencies.