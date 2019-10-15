Riesel Chief Expecting Multiple Surgeries

RIESEL, Texas – The Riesel community is hoping for a speedy recovery of Police Chief Danny Krumnow.

He was badly injured in the same accident on Friday that left Falls County Deputy Matt Jones dead.

“We’re all praying that he’s better,” Jackie Strickland, a Riesel resident says. She’s a cashier at a gas station who says the chief visits everyday.

Strickland says she was at work Friday when the wreck where he was injured happened, and she says things were chaotic that day.

Krumnow and Falls County Deputy Matt Jones were assisting a motorist when a car hydroplaned and struck the two of them.

The deputy was killed on scene. The driver of the car was also sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

While Krumnow is in the hospital, citizens of Reisel are expressing their support for him.

“I think the family knows everybody here in Riesel is pulling for him. Right now, we’re trying to back off and trying not to be in the way because we know they have a lot to deal with right now,” says Kelly Burke.

Krumnow suffered a dislocated knee, eight to nine broken ribs, and a lacerated spleen.

The cashier who’s used to a visit from him everyday is hoping he recovers sooner than later, but she says she knows from experience it could take some time.

“I was in an 18-wheeler wreck. I was in the sleeper asleep when we jack-knifed, and I was almost paralyzed. So I know how the chief feels right now,” she says.

City officials created a GoFundMe to raise money for the chief’s medical expenses.