Riesel ISD investigating school threat

RIESEL, Texas – Riesel Independent School District administration became aware of an anonymous threat of violence on Sunday, which was directed at the high school campus.

The threat was reported to law enforcement, and the district is fully cooperating with officials as they investigate the situation.

Additional security measures have been placed for the next several days to ensure the safety of the Riesel school community.

If you know anything about the threat, you can contact law enforcement and Riesel ISD.

Source: Riesel Independent School District

