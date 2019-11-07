Riesel’s police chief returns home from hospital

RIESEL, Texas – Escorted by a caravan of law enforcement vehicles, Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow returned home on the same highway where he was critically injured.

Krumnow isn’t quite ready to speak with the media just yet, but the city’s mayor didn’t hesitate to share his excitement for the chief’s return home.

“I feel like its a blessing that he was able to come home. I know the city is excited about it. We’re just happy to have him doing good and in good health, and everything. We’re glad to see he’s making a rapid recovery,” says Mayor Kevin Hogg.

Hogg says the chief’s return comes much earlier than he and the rest of Riesel citizens expected.

“We were really concerned that he was not even going to make it out of the hospital. But much to our surprise, he fought so hard for it, made a good recovery, and he was able to come home sooner than anybody expected,” Hogg says.

Though he’s not ready to put on a badge and uniform, the town is glad just to have him there in his town with his loved ones.

Several citizens took it upon themselves to plan a benefit for Krumnow scheduled for Saturday at the Tradinghouse Bar and Grill in Waco.

It’s an effort to raise money for medical expenses and other financial demands that came with Krumnow’s injuries.

Owner Tim Pechacek is a great friend of the chief. He says the event is a reflection of the community’s support for the chief and his family.

“Some people asked me, ‘Why do you do this?’ This is going to be a big event. ‘Why are you doing this for Chief Krumnow?’ I said, to me, doing this for Chief Krumnow is no different from stopping on the side of the road and helping somebody change a tire. I mean, it’s just….you help out,” Pechacek says.