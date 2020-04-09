Closings
Rise in Unemployment Causes Waco Restaurant To Donate Meals To Furloughed Workers

WACO, Texas – The U.S. Department of Labor says another 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.

“This is, of course, one of the most horrible numbers we have seen in terms of unemployment claims for forever, frankly,” says economist Bart Van Art.

In total, nearly one in ten American workers (17 million) have filed for benefits in the last three weeks. The staggering numbers comes after job losses, furloughs and reduced hours linked to COVID-19.

However, Waco’s Walk-On’s Bistreaux restaurant plans to lend a helping hand by donating meals to furloughed workers in the hospitality industry.

“We just want them to know that, hey, in your time of need we’re here for you. We don’t want anybody to ever go hungry,” says Walk-On’s spokesperson Julie Riggs.

The restaurant began doing similar events in Louisiana, and plans to expand in Waco.

The event will be held on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Walk On’s restaurant, located at 5601 Crosslake Parkway.

To donate, you can click HERE.

This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

