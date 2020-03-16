Breaking News
Killeen Police Investigate a Triple Homicide.
Closings
There are currently 28 active closings. Click for more details.

Robertson County Fair postponed

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas- The Robinson County Fair is postponed until further notice.

Currently creative arts, food, photography, sewing, agriculture mechanics, and other non-livestock events are postponed.

These divisions are working on an alternative plan to hold these events after Federal, State, and/or local government restrictions are lifted, within reasons.

This may include the pig scramble and mutton busting as well.

More information on a new tentative schedule will be out as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44