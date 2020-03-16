Robertson County Fair postponed

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas- The Robinson County Fair is postponed until further notice.
Currently creative arts, food, photography, sewing, agriculture mechanics, and other non-livestock events are postponed.
These divisions are working on an alternative plan to hold these events after Federal, State, and/or local government restrictions are lifted, within reasons.
This may include the pig scramble and mutton busting as well.
More information on a new tentative schedule will be out as soon as possible.