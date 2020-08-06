Robinson CEFCO robbed

Robinson police report the Cefco Convenience Store at 801 North Robinson Drive was robbed by an armed man early Thursday morning.

Police got the 9-1-1 call at 2:35 a.m. with the store clerk reporting that a man entered the store, walked to the drink cooler, picked out a drink and walked to the check-out counter.

When the clerk came to the counter, he pointed what was described as a ” dark colored handgun” at her and demanded the money.

He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The clerk reported hearing squealing tires of a car being driven away at high speed.

No vehicle description was available.

The robber was described as being male, about 5’4″ to 5’5″ tall, about twenty years old, wearing a grey hoodie, multi-colored facial mask, dark colored blue jeans and gloves.

The clerk was reported shaken but not otherwise injured.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Robinson Police at 254-662-0525.