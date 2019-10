Brian Robinson, a member of the Robinson Family Farm, is currently in a local hospital’s ICU for what appears to be the clinical findings of Guillian Barre Syndrome.

Brian’s labs, tests, and MRI’s have come back normal despite being intubated and paralyzed from the neck down.

The family would like to thank the community for the positivity and prayer for Brian, and has a fundraiser account set up to help with medical expenses.

If you would like to donate, you can go here.