Robinson Family Farm Returns After Co-Owner’s Near-Death Experience

TEMPLE, Texas – The fall season has started, and the Robinson Family Farm is back for its eighth year.

However, the year has been an uphill battle for the family. Last October, the co-owner Brian Robinson had a near-death experience.

“I woke up on the 18th, and I had numbness in the tips of my toes and tips of my fingers, my ankles have hurt really bad,” said Robinson.

After multiple trips to the ER, the 41-year-old’s health deteriorated, causing him to be paralyzed.

“Not only was he paralyzed, but he also couldn’t breathe on his own, eat on his own, but he started having blood pressure issues,” said wife Helen Robinson.

Brian was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, or GBS – a rare autoimmune disease which attacks the nervous system and affects one in every 100,000 people. Brian spent nearly two months in the ICU relearning how to walk and eat.

“I hate that my wife had to go through that, and my kids had to see that happen to me. I’ve always been strong and been able to do things on my own, and the fact of going absolutely helpless,” Brian cried.

Brian inherited the 200-acre farmland from his late grandfather, who acquired the grounds back in the 1940s.

“I really wanted to do something with the land besides getting a tax exemption. I really wanted to invite people out,” Brian said.

While on his kids’ field trip, he got the idea to turn the land into a pumpkin patch.

“Everybody loves fall because we [Texans] really don’t get one,” Brian said.

With the help of his wife and five kids, work started on the pumpkin patch – with hayrides, slides, and games. Years later, it become a prominent autumn picturesque destination in Central Texas.

Although not fully recovered from his illness, Brian has since returned to the farm – walking on his own and even driving.

While in the hospital, fans of the farm prayed, donated money towards Brian’s medical bills and even volunteered – gestures he’s beyond grateful for.

“It’s because of the community’s encouragement that I’m here,” Brian said.

The Robinson Family Farm is located at 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, and is currently open through November 1st.