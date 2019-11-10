Robinson Family Farm owner making progress in ICU

TEMPLE, TX – It’s now day 22 in the ICU for the owner of the Robinson Family Farm in Temple.

Brian Robinson’s wife says he is making progress. He has started physical and occupational therapy three times a week.

Robinson has a very severe care of the Guillain-Barre Syndrome and doctors tell him recovery may take several years.

About three weeks ago, Robinson woke up in severe pain with numbness and tingling all over his body and within 24 hours he was paralyzed from the neck down.

Brian’s wife, Helen created T-shirts and is selling them for $25 each.

She says your purchase will help contribute to Brian’s medical and rehab bills, which have already racked up thousands of dollars.

Click HERE to buy a T-shirt and support the Robinson family.