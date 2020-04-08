Robinson pastor talks with Adam Hooper about Easter and COVID-19

FOX44 News Anchor Adam Hooper spoke with First Baptist Church Robinson Pastor Brooks Kimmey Wednesday to discuss how COVID-19 is affecting his ministry.

The first topic that came up is plans for easter.

“We’re going to record services, and then we’ll post those to our website and post those to Facebook, and we’re going to trust that God can use His Word and use the worship of people gathered all around houses in Robinson, Waco, and beyond to bring Himself glory and so we’re excited for what He’s going to do,” Kimmey said.

Kimmey also noted that COVID-19 has had some unintended benefits. “I definitely think there are more people that are tuning in to worship services there’s more people hearing the Word of God preached, than there would have been if we were contained to our building on Sunday morning,” Kimmey told Adam.

To hear how Kimmey believes COVID-19 has strengthened the bonds between him and his fellow pastors, click on the video above to watch the full interview.