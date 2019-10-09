Robinson PD enforcing traffic laws during road projects

ROBINSON, Texas – There are currently several road improvement projects going on in Robinson.

Police will be enforcing traffic laws in the area to ensure safety. It is unlawful to drive around, move, or use private property to avoid barricades, detours, road closures, and other traffic control means put in place within the areas.

Here is a list of streets from the 2018 Street Program currently undergoing construction: Sun Valley, Meadowbrook, Darden, and Bunker.

Additional streets to be on the lookout for traffic controls measures the near future are for: Peggy, Nelson, Denison, Meadowbrook, Brewster, Waverly, and Elizabeth.