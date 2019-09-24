Robinson PD investigating shooting

ROBINSON, Texas – The Robinson Police Department is currently investigating a Tuesday morning shooting.

Robinson 911 received a call from a witness who reported a man was pushed from a vehicle near 100 W. Moonlight Drive.

When officers arrived, they discovered the man had a gunshot wound to the side of his face. The man was alert and conscious until AMR arrived on the scene and transported him to a hospital.

The unknown suspect vehicle was last reported traveling southbound on Highway 77 with unknown occupants.

The Robinson Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Robinson Police Department at 254-662-0525.

Source: Robinson Police Department