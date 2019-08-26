Robinson police break suspected car burglary ring

Robinson police hope to have broken up a vehicle burglary ring with the arrest of four people over the weekend.

Two of them, 19-year-old Jay Adrian Rivera and 27-year-old Zachary Luis Suarez, both of Waco, remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday morning on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of a firearm and criminal trespass with a deadly weapon.

Suarez was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and Rivera was charged with tampering with physical evidence and a parole violation.

Robinson Police Chief Phillip Mark Prasifka said that 18-year-old Leeroy Tovar Fuentes and 17-year-old Justin Angel Hernandez were also arrested during the operation Saturday morning.

Chief Prasifka said in a prepared statement that about 5:21 a.m. Saturday, Robinson police got a call reporting two men were trying to break into a vehicle in the 300 block of Violet Drive in Robinson.

The called said that the men left on foot going towards Cecilia Drive.

Officers arrived in the area and located a white 2001 Buick parked with a dome light on in the 300 block of Violet.

Another Robinson officer had just checked the area moments earlier and knew the vehicle had not been there before.

The statement said a gun and what appeared to be marijuana was in plain sight inside the vehicle.

Officers began checking the area and found several vehicles that appeared to have been entered.

Homeowners with cameras at their homes began contacting police and providing descriptions of the suspects.

About 7:47 a.m. officers saw men matching the descriptions given them coming from the backyard of a home on Violet.

The suspect ran back toward a wooded area.

An officer later checked a vacant home in the 300 block of Violet Drive and found four men inside.

A handgun was located where the four had been hiding that was later determined to have been reported stolen in Waco.

The four were taken into custody.

The investigation that continued through Saturday turned up over ten vehicles that had been entered on Violet, Jancy, Stefka, and Rio Bonito.

A rifle had been removed from one of the vehicles.

It was recovered.

It was also determined that the Buick found earlier was the vehicle the four men had come to the neighborhood in.

A handgun was recovered from that vehicle and officers were trying trace whether it was stolen.

All four taken into custody had addresses in Waco and all four were taken to the McLennan County Jail.