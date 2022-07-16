ROBINSON, Texas (Fox 44) — Robinson Police seized multiple drugs while serving a search warrant Friday.

The search happened at a house in the 3100 block of Buckskin Lane.

Officers seized 9.2 ounces of marijuana, 126 grams of THC, 3 guns, one of which was reported stolen, body armor, an unknown clear liquid, 17 debit and credit cards not belonging to anyone in the house, and an assortment of prescription pills.

Charges are currently pending but no one was home when the warrant was served.

The investigation is still open and active.