Rockdale Police report a 26-year old man died at the scene of a Thursday night stabbing.

Police Chief Thomas Harris said officers were called to the Westgate Apartments at 1819 West Cameron Street at 10:25 p.m.

Chief Harris said the victim, identified as 26-year-old Michael Jerone McDowell had been in an argument with another man that became violent, with McDowell being stabbed in the neck.

Police say neighbors called police and they do have an identity of a suspect they are seeking.