Rockdale man dies in vehicle accident

ROCKDALE, Texas – A Rockdale man dies in a Sunday night vehicle accident.

A two-vehicle crash occurred on US-77, about six miles south of Rockdale. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene.

A 2009 Dodge pickup was traveling northbound, when it drifted to its right and struck a guardrail. The Dodge became disabled in the northbound lane.

A 2002 Ford passenger car was traveling northbound and struck the Dodge. The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 38-year-old Jason Kelley, of Rockdale, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 25-year-old Reshale Dilda, of Dallas, who was not injured.

The next of kin have been notified. No charges have been filed.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety