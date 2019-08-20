LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM

Rockdale man dies in vehicle accident

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

ROCKDALE, Texas – A Rockdale man dies in a Sunday night vehicle accident.

A two-vehicle crash occurred on US-77, about six miles south of Rockdale. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene. 

A 2009 Dodge pickup was traveling northbound, when it drifted to its right and struck a guardrail. The Dodge became disabled in the northbound lane. 

A 2002 Ford passenger car was traveling northbound and struck the Dodge. The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 38-year-old Jason Kelley, of Rockdale, who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 25-year-old Reshale Dilda, of Dallas, who was not injured. 

The next of kin have been notified. No charges have been filed.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests