Rockdale (FOX 44) — Rockdale Police took a 15-year-old into custody who is accused of bringing a firearm to school Monday.

Officers say Rockdale High School faculty discovered the firearm in the student’s backpack after getting an anonymous tip through the district’s “Quick Tip” program.

After notifying police, district faculty says the student ran off. Officers quickly found the suspect, who was then placed into the Rockdale Regional Juvenile Justice Center. There will be a detention hearing later this week.

According to investigators, the juvenile was carrying the firearm for ‘protection’ after receiving threats.

The teenager faces a charge of possessing a firearm in a gun-free school zone, which is a 3rd degree felony.