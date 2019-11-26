Rollover crash in College Station sends four people to the hospital

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- One driver and three passengers are in area hospitals after a rollover crash on Pebble Creek Parkway.

Emergency personnel responded to the 4400 block of Pebble Creek Parkway at about 12:54 a.m. on November 25th in reference to a single-vehicle rollover.

The four 19-year-old occupants of the vehicle were transported to two hospitals for treatment of suspected serious injuries.

After investigating, officers found that a mustang was traveling northbound on Pebble Creek approaching a westbound bend at the top of a crest when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed through a metal fence before ending up in a ditch on the east side of the road.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, the three passengers wore seat belts and were not ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was issued a citation for failure to control speed.

Alcohol was not a suspected factor in this crash.