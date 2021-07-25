Rollover crash on HWY 84 leaves 21-year-old dead

WOODWAY, Texas – A 21-year-old man is dead following a rollover crash on U.S. HWY 84 in Woodway.

Woodway Public Safety says it happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning in the 14000 block of U.S. HWY 84.

When officers arrived on scene they found the driver and sole occupant of the car had been ejected during the roll over.

An ambulance transported the driver, 21 year old Zachary McIntosh of Sweetwater, TX to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest where he was pronounced deceased. An autopsy has been ordered.

The initial crash investigation revealed McIntosh was headed west on Hwy 84 when he suddenly lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons. His vehicle entered the center median, struck the cable barrier, and flipped where it came to rest in the eastbound lanes.

Woodway PSD is conducting a full investigation as well as an accident reconstruction to determine the exact cause of the accident. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is encouraged to call A.C. Larry Adams at 254-772-4470.