Running stop sign brings meth arrest

Temple police say a failure to stop for a stop sign led to the seizure of a quantity of methamphetamine and an arrest early Tuesday morning.

At 1:38 a.m. a Temple officer noticed the vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign of North 3rd Street and initiated a traffic stop.

As he walked up to the vehicle, the officer noticed a smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle and asked the driver to step out.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Randy Vargas Jr of Temple.

Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said it was then discovered that Vargas had several baggies containing a crystal-like substance later identified as methamphetamine on his person.

He was placed under arrest and taken to the Bell County Jail.

Bond had not yet been set later Tuesday morning.