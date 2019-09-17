Running stop sign, fighting with officer leads to drug arrest

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Clifford Earl Lewis

A 56-year-old Temple man ended up in the Bell County jail after fleeing an officer who had stopped him after seeing his vehicle go through a stop sign.

It happened at 2:41 a.m. near the 100 block of East Avenue I.

After the stop, officers requested a consent to search the man, identified as Clifford Earl Lewis when he refused and fled on foot.

He was eventually caught near 2nd Street where there was a brief struggle as he continued to resist.

Officers were eventually able to get handcuffs on him.

A Temple PD spokesman said as he was searched incident to his arrest, officers found a substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine and pills which were identified as Gabapentin.

Lewis was charged with evading arrest or detention and possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected