Running stop sign, fighting with officer leads to drug arrest

A 56-year-old Temple man ended up in the Bell County jail after fleeing an officer who had stopped him after seeing his vehicle go through a stop sign.

It happened at 2:41 a.m. near the 100 block of East Avenue I.

After the stop, officers requested a consent to search the man, identified as Clifford Earl Lewis when he refused and fled on foot.

He was eventually caught near 2nd Street where there was a brief struggle as he continued to resist.

Officers were eventually able to get handcuffs on him.

A Temple PD spokesman said as he was searched incident to his arrest, officers found a substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine and pills which were identified as Gabapentin.

Lewis was charged with evading arrest or detention and possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1.