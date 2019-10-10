Manhunt underway in Killeen for shooting suspect

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Police Department Officers are currently working an active shooting scene at 600 W. Hallmark Avenue.

Investigators say they are looking for 43-year-old Nathan Nance, saying he opened fire at random objects. No one was injured, but police say there is some property damage.

Officers believe Nance is armed and dangerous, and probably on foot. A DPS helicopter is aiding in the search for Nance.

They ask citizens to stay away from the area and to find alternate driving routes.

The active scene lead Killeen ISD to release a safety alert statement on Facebook to inform parents.

According to the post Killeen ISD says, “The district is aware of an active KPD investigation near Hallmark Avenue. this morning. Students living in the area had already been picked up for school before the incident occurred. Students were never in any danger. KPD is working with KISD Police and will inform us if we need to modify any routes later today pending their investigation. All questions regarding the incident should be directed to KPD.”

We will have more information when it is available.