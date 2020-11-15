Salado Fire Department extinguishes house fire Friday night

SALADO, Texas – The quick actions of the Salado Volunteer Fire Department and the Bell County Fire Marshal saved a home from what could have been a total loss Friday night.

The fire alarm went off just before 10pm on Thomas Arnold Road. When crews arrived on scene they found smoke showing and active flames in the kitchen.

They say a quick interior attack resulted in the fires containment to the kitchen area and was extinguished within minutes.

Firefighters then checked the remainder of the house, including the attic to make sure there were no hidden hot spots.

They cleared the scene around an hour and a half later.