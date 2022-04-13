SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Garden of Hope will have its resource center open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, for those affected by the storm.

The resource center will have toiletries and clothing. Clothing sizes include infants to 3X men’s and women’s.

The location of the Garden Hope Resource Center is 10208 Cedar Knob Church Rd, Salado, TX 76571.

The Methodist Church in Salado has also been set up as a shelter for those affected by the tornado who may be in need of a place to stay.

The Methodist Church is located at 650 Royal St, Salado, TX 76571.

For more information about The Garden of Hope, you can visit their website.