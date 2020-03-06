Salado Wine Festival Canceled Due To Coronavirus

SALADO, Texas – For the past 12 years, Salado’s Wine and Rogue Festival has attracted thousands to the area. But this year, organizers and owners of the Salado Winery Company are pulling the plug due to fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We really think more and more people will re-evaluate their travel and leisure plans, and I don’t think we’re going to have the turnout we usually have,” says organizer June Ritterbush.

Within the last month, the outbreak has taken a toll on travel plans, causing airlines to suspend and change flights.

“Well we’re actually really heartbroken about it. It’s a difficult decision to cancel than to continue,” says co-organizer Sheldon Vickers.

The weekend brings at least 20 wineries and nearly 70 vendors from across the state, costing nearly $20,000 to plan.

Organizer June Ritterbush says canceling now was a better financial decision.

“If for some reason a school in the area gets shut down or people get more emotional about the coronavirus, if I had to cancel it at last minute, then I wouldn’t be able to refund the vendor’s money,” says Ritterbush.

Organizers say the money and merchandise set aside for this year will be used for next year’s event.