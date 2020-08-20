Salado Woman Searches for Missing Violin Signed by Fiddler Johnny Gimble

SALADO, Texas – Since the age of eight, the violin has been a part of Amber Dankert’s life.

“I started playing when I was in early 3rd grade, and really fast we knew that I was going to take this seriously,” said Dankert.

This prompted her grandmother to give her a violin of her own – a 1923 German-made Stradivarius.

Since her family was close friends with country legend Johnny Gimble, they got it signed for her.

Keeping it close for more than 20 years, things turned for the worse earlier this month – when she hired a moving company to put furniture in boxes. Weeks later, she realized her fiddle was gone.

“We [family] went through everything. We went through everything top to bottom. Everywhere that it was potentially be,” Dankert said.

The fiddle is more than just a prized possession, but one that holds close to Dankert’s heart. Back in 1999, the Salado native lost her hearing to an autoimmune disease forcing her to wear a cochlear implant as an aid.

“That [the fiddle] was the last thing I was able to hold on to as a beacon of my past – a piece of my history that I will be able to past down to my kids someday,” Dankert said.

With no leads, she plans to search at pawn shops and online for the missing gem. Because of the age and celebrity autograph, she believes the fiddle may be in Austin, as it’s considered a “music capital.”

“I hope someone reaches out and says something about it, because I can’t remake it. Can’t reproduce it,” she added.

In a phone conversation, the moving company “Hero Moving” said they do not have the missing instrument and is not responsible. The Salado Police Department is investigating.