WACO, Texas – Major Jim Taylor says the fastest and most effective way to help those in and around Ukraine right now, is by donating money because shipping supplies overseas is difficult.

The Salvation Army wants people to know the funds donated will be sent directly overseas where they are needed. There is no administrative fee and it doesn’t go into a budget.

It goes to the Salvation Army in Ukraine and the surrounding countries helping Ukraine.

“There are many times that we’ve had a hurricane on the coast, or we’ve had a massive tornado, and people from across the country and the world have sent money and supplies to support Central Texans,” Maj Taylor said. “Now we get to do the same for the people of Ukraine.”

That money pays for shelter and supplies such as food, water, and hygiene products.

“Food for a baby, maybe medical supplies, all this has been interrupted,” Maj Taylor said. “And so I think desperation, I think desperate is a pretty good word.”

Maj Taylor says members of the Salvation Army in Ukraine’s surrounding countries are taking things across the border when they can and providing support for those immigrating to them.

“They’re kind of circling Ukraine with care and with being able to help give them the provisions that they need,” Maj Taylor said. “So that’s why the cash donations are so important. They may not actually get into Ukraine, but they’ll get to the neighboring countries, and the Salvation Army will then provide what they need.”

He says Ukrainians are fleeing in every direction trying to avoid the invasion, and that includes heading to Russia.

“The Salvation Army is caring for the people in Russia as well,” Maj Taylor said. “They’re suffering through this.”

To donate to the Ukraine crisis, click here.