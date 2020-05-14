Salvation Army Killeen Family Store to host closing sale

KILLEEN, Texas – The Salvation Army Killeen Family Store will have a parking lot sale as it prepares to permanently close its current location.

The sale will be taking place Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at 1306 East Rancier Avenue.

Like other retail businesses, the effects of COVID-19 has forced many to consider if they can continue to operate or how operations need to be altered in order to be sustainable. Unfortunately, The Salvation Army Family Store in Killeen is unable to continue operation in the current location. The store will be re-opened at a new location still to be determined.

The Salvation Army will also host its pop-up prayer event at the Family Store this Friday. This event will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Source: Salvation Army