Salvation Army Opens Warming Center

WACO, Texas – With the early onset of winter weather, The Salvation Army is opening the doors of its Warming Center.

Anytime the temperature drops beneath 40 degrees, they welcome all in need of shelter from the cold.

“They’re able to come in, and we’ll put them in beds. We’ll put them on cots, sleeping bags, whatever it takes to get them out of the elements and into a place that’s safer and warmer,” says Maj. Jim Taylor, of the Waco Salvation Army.

Taylor shares what an impact their extended services are making for Central Texans in need this season.

“In weather like this, this could save someone’s life by letting them have a place to go that is not so exposed to this winter weather,” Taylor says.

As they have opened their doors much earlier than usual, they have been met with overwhelming gratitude.

“People are grateful when we’re able to open up the doors and allow them to come in, especially in the daytime. Like a day today, where so many places are closed because it’s a holiday,” Taylor says.

They are asking folks here in Central Texans to help them out by donating to the shelter so they continue helping those who need it.

He names a few of the high-priority items they need.

“Blankets, coats, socks, gloves, hats, scarves, all of those kind of wintery things that you don’t think about in early November,” Taylor lists.