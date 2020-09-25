Salvation Army seeks new volunteers to serve

WACO, Texas – 19-year-old Matthew Flippin volunteered in Hurricane Laura in some of the hardest hit areas like Lake Charles, Louisiana.

He says the devastation he witnessed in the aftermath is something he’ll never forget.

The Waco Salvation Army is seeking a new wave of young energized volunteers like Matthew amid back-to-back hurricanes and an ongoing pandemic.

With the uncertainty of what’s to come for the rest of the year, the Salvation Army is calling on younger retired civil services personnel, members of the military, and young people.

Diana Barrett with the Salvation Army tells FOX44 preparation is the key to effectiveness when it comes to responding to disasters. She says a lot of people ask to volunteer when they happen, but this is usually too late due to the amount of training and screenings required for an individual to be cleared to serve.

Barrett says right now is the best time to prepare and sign up to work with the organization – so if disaster strikes, they are able to jump in and get to work right away.

To sign up, you can visit their website: