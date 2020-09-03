Salvation Army serves 70,000 meals in first week of Hurricane Laura relief

WACO, Texas – Exactly one week ago, a team from the Waco Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services ventured out to east Texas to help with Hurricane Laura relief.

“I’ve seen houses that aren’t houses anymore. Metal buildings, frame and all, you think wouldn’t happen, just blown over on its side. You don’t know what to think about it when you look at it. You are sorry for the people, but you are doing the most you can out there for them,” said Matthew Flippin, Waco Volunteer for the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services.

Matthew Flippin is a 19-year-old volunteer from Robinson. He is one of dozens of people helping those affected by Hurricane Laura.

“You can watch as many trainings as you want, but you can only learn how to do this by getting out there and doing it. It’s nothing like you would ever expect to see,” said Flippin.

The teams, with 18 emergency response mobile kitchens, have served nearly 70,000 meals in the past week.

“It’s a good feeling. When they give us the numbers every morning, it’s a big shock. And you know, you don’t feel like you are helping as many people as you are, but when you tally up the numbers it adds up to that massive number in just a week’s time,” said Flippin.

Those volunteers work with the Baptist Texas Convention to serve hot meals to the hurricane survivors.

Salvation Army

“They have a kitchen that they bring out here to Beaumont, and they are set up at our Salvation Army church location just across the road, and they produce 10,000 meals every day,” said Philip Burn, PIO & Communications Director for the State of Texas Salvation Army.

Now that the first week is done, they hope to double or even triple the number of people they feed during the next week.

“There will be another crew that comes in and replaces us that have already been here for two weeks, and they’ll continue until the service is just not needed anymore,” said Flippin.

As people begin to get their power back on, the Salvation Army’s assistance will transition from serving hot meals to giving out food boxes with groceries to get people started back up again.

The Salvation Army is always looking for volunteers. You can call your local office or click HERE for more information.